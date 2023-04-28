Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.