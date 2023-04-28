Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.14 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.72 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

