Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

