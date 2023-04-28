Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,426 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $193.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.