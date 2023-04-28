Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Hershey stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.69.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

