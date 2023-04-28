Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 221 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.36.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day moving average of $236.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

