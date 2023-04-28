Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 404 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 218,883 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $250.10 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.