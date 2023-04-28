Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

