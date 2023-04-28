Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Achieves $924.72 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $924.72 million and $37.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.96 or 0.00027163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,292.04 or 0.99925987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.95101399 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $35,666,415.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

