Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.36.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,290 shares of company stock worth $22,547,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $6.20 on Friday, hitting $209.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66 and a beta of 0.95.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.