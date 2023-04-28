AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 101,540 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of APMI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,357. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

