Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

