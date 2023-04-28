AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

AZZ Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AZZ by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.