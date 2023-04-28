B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 383,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

