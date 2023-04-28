B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

