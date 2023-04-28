B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,972 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 6,308,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,762. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.