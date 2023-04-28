B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,708,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,270,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $219.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

