B. Riley Cuts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $3.70

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

AXTI opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AXT by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

