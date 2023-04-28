B. Riley Lowers H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $47.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $176,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 76.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 227,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 33.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

