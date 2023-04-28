B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$5.87.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.05). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of C$804.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$793.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3774477 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

