Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $152.14

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.14 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 144.60 ($1.81). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 1,050,583 shares.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.81. The company has a market capitalization of £455.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,280.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

(Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.