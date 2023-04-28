Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.00

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

