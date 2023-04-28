Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4764 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Bâloise Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BLHEY opened at $16.52 on Friday. Bâloise has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

Get Bâloise alerts:

Bâloise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.