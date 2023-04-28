Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4764 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Bâloise Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of BLHEY opened at $16.52 on Friday. Bâloise has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.
Bâloise Company Profile
