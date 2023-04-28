Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $308.73

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.73 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 314.13 ($3.92). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.67), with a volume of 1,074,667 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.17 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 2,083.33%.

In other Banco Santander news, insider Pamela Ann Walkden purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £260,000 ($324,715.87). 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

