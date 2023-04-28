Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $67.84

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.84, but opened at $69.98. Bank First shares last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 988 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Bank First Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $717.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Bank First news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $9,883,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

