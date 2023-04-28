Bank of America Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $29.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $27.27 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.