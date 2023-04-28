Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

