Barclays Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $320.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.20.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.