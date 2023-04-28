Barclays Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $100.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $100.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $7,578,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.