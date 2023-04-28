Barclays Cuts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $55.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $58.24.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Ventas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 26,379.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.