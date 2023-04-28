Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.97) price target on Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 238.56 ($2.98).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 158.90 ($1.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.53. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.27, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,333.33%.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($12,197.60). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

