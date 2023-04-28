Barclays Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $15.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus cut First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.79.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 8.8 %

FRC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.