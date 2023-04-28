Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 88,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

