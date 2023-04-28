Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 110,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

BSET traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

