Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.4 %
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
