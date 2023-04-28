Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 851.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.