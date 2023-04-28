Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Baxter International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 68,347 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

