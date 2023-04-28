Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 2.8% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

