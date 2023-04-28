BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Buys $58,231.46 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,231.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,012.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.70. 75,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.