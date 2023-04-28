Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.
Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 24.0 %
BZH traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,672. The stock has a market cap of $668.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Further Reading
