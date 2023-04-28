Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 24.0 %

BZH traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,672. The stock has a market cap of $668.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $440,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

