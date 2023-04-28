Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.90 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. 526,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,756. The company has a market cap of $625.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

