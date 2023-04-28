Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $761,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.55. The company had a trading volume of 343,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,358. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.03.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

