Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $50,266,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $263.20. 314,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.03.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

