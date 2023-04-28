Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,770,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 81,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,206 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 142,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 81,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,436,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,951,844. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
