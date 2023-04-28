Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 216.4% in April

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 216.4% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 7,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133. The company has a market cap of $544.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.