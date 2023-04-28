Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $218.41 million and $2.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.51 or 0.06472770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

