Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $218.07 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $218.07 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.82 or 0.06450290 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

