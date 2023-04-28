Berylson Capital Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce comprises approximately 8.3% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 360,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,709. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

