Berylson Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. GDS makes up about 5.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

