Berylson Capital Partners LLC Invests $978,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Elastic accounts for about 2.8% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. 374,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.