bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €4.70 ($5.22) and last traded at €4.79 ($5.32). 6,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.84 ($5.38).

bet-at-home.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.02.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

